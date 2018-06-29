NEBRASKA HOG INVENTORY UP 4 PERCENT, KANSAS UP 5 Percent

Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2018, was 3.55 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 4 percent from June 1, 2017, and up 3 percent from March 1, 2018.

Breeding hog inventory, at 430,000 head, was up 2 percent from June 1, 2017, and up 2 percent from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.12 million head, was up 5 percent from last year, and up 3 percent from last quarter.

The March – May 2018 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.15 million head, was up 1 percent from 2017. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 190,000 head, up 3 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.30 for the March – May period, compared to 11.45 last year.

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 190,000 sows during the June – August 2018 quarter, unchanged from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for September – November 2018 are 190,000 sows, down 3 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period the previous year.

Kansas inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2018, was 2.04 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 5 percent from June 1, 2017, but down slightly from March 1, 2018.

Breeding hog inventory, at 165,000 head, was up 3 percent from June 1, 2017, and up 3 percent from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 1.88 million head, was up 5 percent from last year, but down 1 percent from last quarter.

The March – May 2018 Kansas pig crop, at 768,000 head, was down 4 percent from 2017. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 76,000 head, down 5 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.10 for the March – May period, compared to 10.00 last year.

Kansas hog producers intend to farrow 78,000 sows during the June – August 2018 quarter, down 8 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for September – November 2018 are 84,000 sows, up 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period the previous year.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/HogsPigs//2010s/2018/HogsPigs-06-28-2018.pdf

Access the National Hog Executive Briefing at:

http://www.nass.usda.gov/Newsroom/Executive_Briefings/2018/06-28-2018.pdf

