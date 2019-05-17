Nebraska Honey Production

Honey production in 2018 from Nebraska producers with five

or more colonies totaled 2.36 million pounds, down 11 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

There were 40,000 honey producing colonies in Nebraska during 2018, down 5 percent from 2017. Average yield was 59 pounds per colony, down 4 pounds from 2017. Producer stocks were 850,000 pounds on December 15, 2018 up from 423,000 pounds a year earlier.

Prices for the 2018 crop averaged 199 cents per pound, up from 191 cents in 2017. Prices were based on retail sales by producers and sales to private processors and cooperatives. Total value of

honey produced in 2018 was $4.70 million, down 7 percent from 2017.