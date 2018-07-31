Nebraska, Iowa, to Lead Antimicrobial Research

Three universities will partner to lead research on antimicrobial resistance. The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges recently announced the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Iowa State University and the University of Iowa will partner to lead a new national institute addressing antimicrobial resistance.

Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports the institute will be jointly funded by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State at a combined $525,000 per year for three years, totaling $1.5 million. A University of Nebraska official called antimicrobials a critically important tool for maintaining human, animal and crop health.

The spokesperson added that the institute will “accelerate discoveries and engage producers in new and impactful ways that will enhance the stewardship and prolong the shelf life” of antibiotics.