Nebraska John Deere Dealers Team Up

(LINCOLN, NE) – The John Deere agricultural dealers in the State have teamed-up to contribute $60,000 for disaster relief. The donations are being distributed to a variety of programs aiding farmers, ranchers and rural communities. In addition to the contributions, the dealers are each providing additional relief including much needed supplies and equipment.

“It’s important for those facing such widespread destruction to know they have support,” said Kevin Clark, CEO, Plains Equipment Group. “The Deere dealers uniting for a common cause to help our friends and neighbors is really special, and shows the kindness of the people of Nebraska.”

John Deere dealerships pulling together for the relief effort included Landmark Implement, AgriVision Equipment Group, Green Line, Platte Valley Equipment, Stutheit Implement Co., Plains Equipment Group, Grossenburg Implement, and 21st Century Equipment LLC.