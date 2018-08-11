Nebraska, Kansas Crop Production Forecast

NEBRASKA: Based on August 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2018 corn production is forecast at 1.83 billion bushels, up 9 percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 9.35 million acres, up 1 percent from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 196 bushels per acre, up 15 bushels from last year. Both yield and production are new record highs if realized.

Soybean production in Nebraska is forecast at 332 million bushels, up 2 percent from last year, and a new record high if realized. Area for harvest, at 5.45 million acres, is down 4 percent from 2017. Yield is forecast at 61 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last year, and a record high if realized.

Nebraska’s 2018 winter wheat crop is forecast at 48.0 million bushels, up 2 percent from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 1.00 million acres, is down 2 percent from last year and a new record low if realized. Average yield is forecast at 48 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels per acre from 2017.

Sorghum production of 15.8 million bushels, is up 32 percent from a year ago. Area for grain harvest, at 155,000 acres, is up 15 percent from last year. Yield is forecast at 102 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from last year, and a record high if realized.

Oat production is forecast at 2.43 million bushels, up 42 percent from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 45,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from last year. Yield is forecast at 54 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from 2017.

Dry edible bean production is forecast at 2.96 million hundredweight, down 24 percent from last year. The average yield is forecast at 2,410 pounds per acre, down 110 pounds from last year. Acres planted by class are as follows: Pinto, 61,800; Great Northern, 41,800; Light Red Kidney, 8,800; Chickpeas, 12,000.

Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.51 million tons, up 5 percent from 2017. Area for harvest, at 45,500 acres is down 600 acres from last year. Yield is estimated at 33.9 tons per acre, up 2.1 tons from a year ago, and a new record high if realized.

Alfalfa hay production is forecast at 3.78 million tons, up 15 percent from last year. Expected yield, at 4.30 tons per acre, is up 0.35 ton from last year, and a new record high if realized. All other hay production is forecast at 3.33 million tons, up 16 percent from last year. Forecasted yield, at 1.80 tons per acre, is up 0.2 ton from last year. Both yield and production for all other hay are new record highs if realized.

KANSAS: Based on August 1 conditions, Kansas’s 2018 corn production is forecast at 658 million bushels, 4 percent below last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.10 million acres, is down 2 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 129 bushels per acre, down 3 bushels from last year.

Sorghum for grain production in Kansas is forecast at 231 million bushels, up 15 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 2.65 million acres, is up 8 percent from 2017. Yield is forecast at 87 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from last year.

Kansas’s soybean production is forecast at 173 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.81 million acres, is 6 percent below 2017. Yield is forecast at 36 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from last year.

Winter wheat production is forecast at 277 million bushels, down 17 percent from last year’s crop. Area for grain, at 7.30 million acres, is up 5 percent from last year. Yield is forecast at 38 bushels per acre, 10 bushels below last year.

Cotton production is forecast at 250,000 bales, up 27 percent from last year, and a new record high if realized. Acreage for harvest, at 116,000 acres, is up 26,000 acres from 2017, and a new record high. Yield is forecasted at 1,034 pounds per acre, down 17 pounds from last year.

Oat production is forecast to be 2.40 million bushels, up 78 percent from last year. Harvested area for grain of 50,000 acres is up 25,000 acres from a year earlier. Yield per acre, at 48 bushels, is down 6 bushels from a year ago.

Potato production is forecast to be 1.36 million hundredweight, down 13 percent from last year. Yield of 400 hundredweight per acre is 20 hundredweight above 2017 and is a record high if realized.

Alfalfa hay production of 1.52 million tons is forecast to be 26 percent below last year. Expected yield, at 3.10 tons per acre, is down 0.5 ton from last year. All other hay production of 3.20 million tons is forecast to be down 20 percent from a year ago. Expected yield, at 1.60 tons per acre, is down 0.3 ton from last year.