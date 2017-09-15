NEBRASKA POTATO SUMMARY

LINCOLN, Neb.- Final production for the 2016 potato crop totaled

7.38 million hundredweight (cwt), up 7 percent from 2015, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Planted acres for 2016 totaled 16,500, up 6 percent from 2015.

Harvested area, at 16,400 acres, is up 7 percent from the previous year. Yield for all potatoes averaged 450 cwt in 2016, unchanged from the 2015 average yield.

The value of potatoes sold from the 2016 crop totaled $71.2 million, up 18 percent from 2015. The marketing year average price was $11.00 per cwt, up from $9.85 for the 2015 crop.

Potatoes sold from the 2016 crop totaled 6.49 million cwt, up 6 percent from 2015. Sales accounted for 88 percent of production, down 1 percent from the 2015 crop.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/Pota/2010s/2017/Pota-09-14-2017.pdf