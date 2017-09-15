class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259927 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

NEBRASKA POTATO SUMMARY

BY NASS | September 15, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb.- Final production for the 2016 potato crop totaled
7.38 million hundredweight (cwt), up 7 percent from 2015, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Planted acres for 2016 totaled 16,500, up 6 percent from 2015.

Harvested area, at 16,400 acres, is up 7 percent from the previous year. Yield for all potatoes averaged 450 cwt in 2016, unchanged from the 2015 average yield.

The value of potatoes sold from the 2016 crop totaled $71.2 million, up 18 percent from 2015. The marketing year average price was $11.00 per cwt, up from $9.85 for the 2015 crop.

Potatoes sold from the 2016 crop totaled 6.49 million cwt, up 6 percent from 2015. Sales accounted for 88 percent of production, down 1 percent from the 2015 crop.

Access the National publication for this release at:
http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/Pota/2010s/2017/Pota-09-14-2017.pdf

