Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers hold annual meeting in September

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers will meet in Scottsbluff and Mitchell on Sept. 8-9.

Friday will begin with a tour beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Virgil and Diane Hagel Farm, 2 miles south of Bayard on Highway 92 (10033 US 26). The Hagels have an outstanding herd of Boer goats. Afterwards, the tour will travel to Mark Dalby’s and Scott Schaneman’s farms, which have commercial white face ewes and where lambs are finished. The last stop will be at Ivan Rush’s farm where commercial black faced ewes and finishing lambs will be discussed.

Friday at 6:30 p.m., producers will meet at the Legacy of the Plains in Gering, for conversation and a roast leg of lamb meal.

Saturday at 9 a.m. is an educational program for sheep and goat producers at Redz Café in downtown Mitchell. Dr. Dennis Burson, University of Nebraska Meats Specialist will conduct a lamb cutting demonstration where various lamb cuts will be displayed and cooking methods discussed plus the value of the lamb from the live animal to the retail cut will be calculated.

Sheep producer Brock Terrill of Hay Springs will host a presentation on how they graze and manage 1,600 head of white faced ewes in combination with a large cow herd. The Terrill’s utilize and have a lot of experience in growing cool season annual crops – often referred to as “cocktail crops” for grazing which lowers the amount of harvested feeds fed.

The second sheep producers to host a presentation will be Halligan’s of the Irish Cream Dairy in Bushnell. They milk around 600 ewes twice daily. It is one of the largest sheep dairies in the US. Even though unique it is a business that is currently growing in the US. Because the lambs are weaned soon after birth they have experience with hundreds of what some would call “bum lambs.” They will discuss the feed and management of these young lambs which would also apply to young goats.

In the afternoon the group will adjourn to the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds where the Fiber Fair will be taking place which will allow the participants to enjoy the many wonderful fiber products and demonstrations. In addition a stock dog demonstration can be viewed as well as a discussion on wool grading. The tour will be free however there will be a cost for meals and the educational programs.

For further detailed information and to register visit the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers on Facebook or call or email Ivan Rush at irush1@unl.edu or call 308-641-1234.