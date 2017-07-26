Nebraska Soybean Board to Hold 2017 Soybean Management Field Days

LINCOLN, Neb. — July 26, 2017 — The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) is hosting its annual Soybean Management Field Days Aug. 8–11. The Field Days are taking place in four different locations throughout Nebraska: North Platte, Ord, Auburn and Tekamah, respectively. NSB is partnering with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) Extension to provide growers with research-based guidance on growing better soybeans and operating their farms. At each location farmers can choose from several one-hour presentations available from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Admission is free and includes a complimentary lunch.

One key theme for this year’s Field Days is pest management, including insects and weeds. Test plots at each site are devoted to trials of new herbicide formulations aimed at resistant weeds. Another session will focus on the impact of adverse weather around planting time. Additional presentations cover agronomic topics such as soil health and best practices for planting. Growers will also get tips on marketing to get the best return on their crop.

NSB Executive Director Victor Bohuslavsky says topics are chosen based on surveys of soybean growers to ensure that Field Days are relevant to farmers.

“The big picture of this whole event is to get research results back to the producers that is unbiased. This is research done by the University of Nebraska and funded by the soybean checkoff,” said Bohuslavsky. “We want that information in the hands of farmers to provide value to their operations.”

Registration for the events begins at 9 a.m. each day. CCA credits are available for participants.

For more information on presentation topics and directions to each location, visit http://ardc.unl.edu/soydays, or call 1-800-852-BEAN (2326).

2017 Soybean Management Field Days schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 8

University of Nebraska West Central Research and Extension Center, North Platte, Neb.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Tad Melia farm, Ord, Neb.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Jim Gerdes farm, Auburn, Neb.

Friday, Aug. 11