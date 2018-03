LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will hold its board of directors meeting March 13–14 at Embassy Suites in Lincoln. Much of the first day’s session will be devoted to committee meetings, project updates and University of Nebraska–Lincoln research reports.

Day two includes committee reports, strategic planning and interviews with United Soybean Board nominees. A full agenda can be found at NebraskaSoybeans.org.