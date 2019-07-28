Nebraska Soybean Management Field Days at 4 Locations Aug. 13-16

Soybean Management Field Days help growers stay competitive in the global marketplace and increase profits while meeting the world’s growing food and energy needs right here in Nebraska. The field days scheduled for Aug. 13-16 will offer producers research-based information to improve their soybean profitability.

Dates and Locations The field days begin with 9 a.m. registration and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 ― Sargent, Don Fellows Farm From Sargent: Go 2 miles north on Hwy. 183 then turn west on Road 817 and go 1/4 mile. The field day is on the south side of the road. GPS coordinates: 41.669138, -99.370768 Aug. 14 ― Pilger, Tim and Angie Labenz Farm From Pilger: Go 2 miles south onto Hwy. 15, then 1 mile west on 837 Ave., and 1/4 mile north on 573 Rd. The field day is on the east side of the road. GPS coordinates: 41.967281, -97.078066 Aug. 15 ― Plymouth, Ross and Judd Boekner Farm From Plymouth: Go 2 miles west on Hwy. 4 and 1/4 mile north on 576th Ave. The field day is on the west side of the road. GPS coordinates: 40.308921,-97.029196 Aug. 16 ― Waverly, Lynn Neujahr Farm From Waverly: From the intersection of Hwy. 6 and 148th St. go south 2.5 miles on 148th St., then 3/4 mile west on Alvo Rd. The field day is on south side of the road. GPS Coordinates: 40.885317, -96.535462

The field days are sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff in partnership with Nebraska Extension in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and are funded through soybean checkoff dollars. The efforts of the checkoff are directed by the United Soybean Board promoting progress powered by U.S. farmers.

“Our goal is to help soybean growers maximize productivity and profitability through smart decisions and efficient use of resources. Meeting the world’s growing food and energy needs starts right here in Nebraska – at the 2019 Soybean Management Field Days,” says Victor Bohuslavsky, Nebraska Soybean Board Executive Director.

According to Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen, Soybean Management Field Days provides an opportunity to learn about research-based information. “Producers will see their checkoff dollars at work as they learn about leading technology and ideas.”

The event consists of four stops across the state, each with replicated research, demonstration plots, lunch, and time for questions. Producers can obtain ideas and insight about the challenges they face in producing a quality crop at a profitable price in today’s global economy.

Presenters include university specialists, educators, and industry consultants. Topics include:

Making Sense of Production Costs and Policy Changes

Insects, Cover Crops, and Hail: Making Good Management Decisions

Soybean Weed Control and Cover Crops – What’s Doing All the Work? Rethinking Your Weed Management Program and Cover Crops and Soil Microbial Communities – Possible Effects on Soybean Nutrition and Nutrient Cycling

Soybean Production and Cover Crops – Seed, Planting, and Irrigation Management Decisions

Agronomists and plant disease and insect specialists will be available to address production-related questions. Participants can bring unknown crop problems for free identification.

Registration and Site Maps

The field days will begin with free registration at 9 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the field days and maps to sites, visit http://enrec.unl.edu/soydays, or contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 800-852-BEAN or Nebraska Extension at 800-529-8030.