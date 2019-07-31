Nebraska student named American Star Farmer finalist

A Nebraska FFA member is a finalist for one of the top achievements within the National FFA Organization

The FFA announced on Wednesday that Garret Talcott of Bennet, Nebraska is a candidate for the American Star Farmer award.

The American Star Awards represents the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through the completion of a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program.

A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows members to learn by doing. Members can own and operate an agricultural business, intern at an agricultural business or conduct an agriculture-based scientific experiment and report the results.

A panel of judges will interview finalists and select one winner for each award at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The four winners will be announced during an onstage ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1.

Below are the 16 FFA members who have been named finalists for the organization’s top achievement awards: American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience.

American Star Farmer

Todd Peterson of Sabina, Ohio

Garret Talcott of Bennet, Neb.

Nicholas Torrance of Macomb, Ill.

Willis Wolf of Merced, Calif.

American Star in Agribusiness

Blake Kennedy of Tecumseh, Okla.

Hadden Powell of Montrose, Ga.

Blake Quiggins of Horse Cave, Ky.

Luke Scott of Bucyrus, Ohio

American Star in Agricultural Placement

Nicole Harder of Hooper, Wash.

Cole Riggin of Pittsburg, Kan.

Andrew Streff of Salem, S.D.

William Wynn of Moultrie, Ga.

American Star in Agriscience

Courtney Cameron of Valdosta, Ga.

Kacie Haag of Emington, Ill.

Amelia Hayden of Sharon, Wis.

Olivia Pflaumer of Chillicothe, Ohio