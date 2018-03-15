Nebraska Wheat Board announces board of director opening

LINCOLN, Neb – A directorship appointment for District 2 of the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The new term will begin July 1, 2018 and run through June 30, 2023. The filing deadline for appointment is 5 p.m. CST on May 31, 2018.

District 2 represents the counties of Kimball, Banner and Cheyenne. Any producer interested in appointment may submit an application to the Governor’s office for consideration. Rick Larson of Potter, the current District 2 director, has indicated he will not seek reappointment.

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing wheat in Nebraska for a period of at least five years, reside in a county in their respective district and derive a substantial portion of their income from producing wheat.

To obtain an application, interested producers may contact Kathleen Dolezal in the Office of the Governor at 402-471-2256 or apply online athttps://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.