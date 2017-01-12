Nebraskan’s Overwhelmingly Favor Property Tax Reform

Reform for Nebraska’s Future released a poll that showed an overwhelming number of Nebraskans are tired of high property taxes and want balanced reform. The poll was commissioned with Brenda Gianiny of Axis Research Inc., who has extensive experience working in Nebraska and nationally. 77% of Nebraskan’s support property tax reform and 88% say reform is needed when considering the state budget and system of taxation.

“Nebraskans have long been concerned about high property taxes. These numbers confirm that they want reform and they want it done in a balanced way,” said Mark Fahleson of Reform for Nebraska’s Future. “Nebraskans currently pay the 7th highest property taxes in the country and the results from this poll show that they expect their elected officials to pass reform legislation that cuts property taxes and balances the state’s primary sources of revenue to fund state priorities.”

Some of the key findings by the poll are:

63% of Nebraskans believe that state and local taxes are too high.

While 62% of respondents singled out that property taxes are too high, only 14% felt the same about income taxes and just 4% identified sales taxes.

77% support property tax reform; 39% strongly support it.

67% of Nebraskans support lowering property taxes and collecting sales tax on products bought from internet retailers like Amazon and eBay.

73% support lowering property taxes and creating more balance by maintaining school funding through broadening of the sales tax base.

Brenda Gianiny, President of Axis Research Inc. added this about the results, “no matter how you cut the data, Nebraskan’s are concerned about what they see as out of control increases in property tax bills. While there are a number of proposals on the table for how to provide relief, they want balanced reform that provides more equity and ensures more stable funding for things like education.”

Nebraska has experienced a 66% increase in property taxes over the last decade and property owners currently pay the 7th highest property taxes in the country, more than New York, Massachusetts, and California. Currently, property taxes account for nearly half of all state revenues and account for 51% of education funding, outpacing the national average of 32%.

Last week, Reform for Nebraska’s Future delivered 12,000 petitions to Governor Ricketts and the Speaker of the Legislature signed by Nebraskan’s calling for property tax reform based on the principles that reform must make revenues more balanced and equitable, should be revenue neutral, and should provide a stable funding source for priorities like education well into the future.

The poll was conducted January 2-5 through live phone interviews through landlines and cell phones. The sample includes 502 Nebraskans and the margin of error is ±4.46%.