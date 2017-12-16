class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278668 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska’s Pork Producers Donate 160 Hams for the Holidays

BY Chad Moyer | December 16, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska’s Pork Producers Donate 160 Hams for the Holidays
NePPA President Russ Vering (left) presents the donated hams to a representative of Mount Sinai Outreach, Omaha.

The holidays aren’t always a time of abundance for everyone. So in the spirit of giving, Nebraska’s pork producers have donated approximately 1400 pounds of boneless hams to 11 different organizations in Lincoln and Omaha that serve those in need.

The effort is part of the National Pork Board’s annual #Hams Across America campaign that encourages farmers and those involved in the pork industry to show appreciation for friends, family, neighbors and community through the gift of ham and other pork products.

Omaha organizations receiving the donations included: Siena Francis House, Holy Family, Mount Sinai Outreach, MCC Outreach, Freeway Ministries, Open Door Mission, Salvation Army North Kare Kitchen, Cross Roads Connection and Salvation Army Men’s Center. Lincoln locations included the People’s City Mission and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

The National Pork Board’s marketing trailer was on hand, as well as members and staff of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association including President Russ Vering of Scribner and NePPA Domestic Marketing Director Jane Stone.

Steve Schwieger (left) picks up the ham donation for the Siena Francis House in Omaha from NePPA’s Jane Stone (right).
Vering gets put to work filling cars with the donated hams
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments