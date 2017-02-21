NeCGA Announces Winners of Inaugural FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program. After much deliberation, the Grower Services Committee decided on five applicants to receive the $2,000 scholarships. The awardees are:

Michaela Cunningham, Fullerton

Nathan Lundeen, Minden

Marissa Kegley, Kearney

Victoria Whitmore, Shelby

Spencer Rohrich, Wood River

To be eligible for this scholarship, student must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of a NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in an agricultural related field at an in-state school.

“The applications we received for the FLAGship Program were outstanding. It was very difficult to choose just five students to receive the scholarship. The future of agriculture is very bright with these young people going into the industry,” said Dan Nerud, Chairman of the Grower Services Committee and Vice President of NeCGA.