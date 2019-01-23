New AFAN/WSA executive director excited to ‘grow Nebraska’

Steve Martin is no stranger to livestock development and promotion.

The new executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and We Support Agriculture (WSA) spent 12 years at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, where he served as the agriculture promotion coordinator.

Martin says his former mission of growing Nebraska will be near identical in his new role.

“When we say grow Nebraska, we are looking at all aspects,” Martin said. “We’re not just looking at animals or crops, we are also looking at all of those support industries.”

