New Consumer Insights & Lamb

When it comes to improving demand for American Lamb, making decisions based on solid information is always the American Lamb Board’s goal. Earlier this year, the board invested in a significant US consumer market research study that will guide programs and provide the entire industry with relevant, unbiased data. The study quantifies information about US consumer usage of lamb as well as their thoughts and perceptions including positives and negatives. The results help us understand what is important to our target audiences to guide strategic marketing decisions by the ALB and the entire industry.

The online study was conducted among 2,084 US adults aged 18-74 years. In addition to a general population group, the American Lamb Board’s three consumer target groups were included:

Infrequent Eaters – those who eat lamb less than four times a year and/or only eat lamb in restaurants Thoughtful Eaters – those who are concerned about where their food comes from and how it is grown Millennial Foodies – those who were born between 1980-2000 and who are interested in food and where it comes from

The consumer insight study shows a bright future for American Lamb. There are strong indications that our collective marketing efforts are paying off. There is growing interest in lamb especially among the consumer segments which are currently targets for the American Lamb Board’s programs. In addition, there are strong indications that our industry’s messages are getting through.

Key Highlights:

The research shows that the most-liked attributes of lamb are flavor, unique taste and tenderness.

Respondents indicate that price and lack of availability are the top barriers to purchasing more lamb.

Consumer preference for American Lamb is on the rise.

Consumer intimidation about lamb is declining.

Consumer interest and enjoyment in lamb is growing and the positive attributes of lamb outweigh the negatives for the majority of respondents.

The American Lamb Board will be conducting webinars with agriculture media and industry members to review the data in-depth and answer questions.

Industry Webinar: SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 AT 10 A.M. CT. If you would like to participate, please contact Rae Maestas for more information at rae@americanlamb.com.