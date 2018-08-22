New Consumer Study Reveals Growing Interest in Lamb

“The American Lamb Board has devoted more than a decade to building awareness and demand for Lamb,” said Megan Wortman, ALB executive director. “As we work through our 2018 strategic plan, advancing American Lamb’s value proposition is a core element. Understanding consumer attitudes and product usage patterns are also critical components.”

The online study was conducted during 2018 among 2,084 U.S. adults aged 18-74 years. The American Lamb Board has three target audiences including: Infrequent Lamb Users (those who eat lamb less than four times a year and/or only in restaurants), Thoughtful Eaters (those who are concerned about where their food comes from and how it’s grown) and Millennials (those who were born between 1980-2000 and who are also interested in food and where it comes from).

“This study revealed positive trends for lamb in the US,” said Jim Percival, ALB board chairman and sheep producer from Xenia, Ohio. “Among the General Population, 24% reported eating lamb in the last year, up from 20% in 2011 and 21% in 2006. This is significant progress,” he added.

“What’s more, we are seeing a positive trendline of consumers attitudes with 35% of people who eat lamb saying they like everything about it, compared to just 19% in 2011. For those who eat lamb, the most important attributes are flavor, unique taste and tenderness,” said Percival.

“Nearly seven in ten (68%) said they have a strong desire to purchase American-raised lamb,” said Percival. “Consumers say they perceive US lamb as being fresher and safer. In addition, they desire to purchase lamb produced by U.S. producers. In fact, when asked about pricing, people feel U.S. lamb would still be a good value, yet not too expensive, if it was priced 10% to 15% more than imported lamb.”

Survey participants said they pay attention to country of origin and indicated a preference for lamb produced in the US.

While consumer interest and enjoyment in lamb is growing, respondents said price and availability are the leading barriers to purchasing lamb in the meat case. The study also showed that learning more about preparing lamb, along with increased availability, could increase lamb usage. “This helps us further fine-tune our messages to our target audiences. It also indicates to us that our current strategies should resonate with Millennials and Thoughtful Eaters,” says Wortman.

“Half of General Population respondents indicated a willingness to learn how to cook lamb; this is even higher among the target groups as 79% of Infrequent Lamb Users, 59% of Thoughtful Eaters and 56% of Millennials showing an interest in learning about lamb cuts and cooking methods,” said Wortman.

In addition to preparation information, survey respondents desired to hear about locally raised, animal care, and assurances of antibiotic-free and no added hormones.