New Grassroots Leaders Take the Helm at Farm Bureau

NEW ORLEANS, January 15, 2019 – Delegates at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 100th Annual Convention elected members to serve as board and committee leaders for the organization.

Stefanie Smallhouse, president of Arizona Farm Bureau, and Todd Fornstrom, president of Wyoming Farm Bureau, were elected to two-year terms on the AFBF board of directors representing the Western Region.

Fourteen other state Farm Bureau presidents were re-elected to two-year terms to represent their regions on the board:

Western Region: Hans McPherson, Montana

Northeast Region: Chuck Fry, Maryland and Don Tuller, Connecticut

Southern Region: Jeff Aiken, Tennessee; Ronnie Anderson, Louisiana; Russell Boening, Texas; Gerald Long, Georgia; Mike McCormick, Mississippi; Rodd Moesel, Oklahoma; and Larry Wooten, North Carolina

Midwest Region: Richard Felts, Kansas; Richard Guebert, Jr., Illinois; Craig Hill, Iowa and Kevin Paap, Minnesota

Re-elected to two-year terms on the AFB Women’s Leadership Committee were Sherry Saylor of Arizona (chair), Isabella Chism of Indiana (vice chair), Marieta Hauser of Kansas, Debbi Tanner of Connecticut, Lorenda Overman of North Carolina and Carol Guthrie of Idaho.

Paul Molesky of New York was elected as the new chair of the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee for a one-year term, which makes him a member of the AFBF board of directors.

AFBF’s 101st Annual Convention & IDEAg Trade Show will be held in Austin, Texas, Jan. 17-22, 2020.