New Nebraska Extension Crop Hail Resources

Hail storms, which hit northeastern Harlan county (Huntley) and many regions of Franklin county have wreaked havoc. While Extension research information could not prevent these storms, it might be helpful for those impacted to visit the new Nebraska Extension “Hail Know” web resource.

Questions addressed include: Does the level of damage warrant replanting? Will the remaining stand yield better than replant would? and How should field inputs be adjusted for the remaining season? are outlined on this new UNL website. The “Hail Know” resource has six key topics: 1) hail storm information; 2) damage assessment; 3) crop insurance & risk management; 4) replanting considerations; 5) managing a recovering crop; and 6) cover crop options. This website also provides: short video training modules; infographics; and articles written by a team of Extension experts (agronomists, Engineers; technologists; economists and disaster extension specialists.

Todd Whitney, Nebraska Extension Cropping Systems Educator, says that accurate crop damage assessment is critical. For example, although many soybean plants looked bad right after the storm, if there are still buds left on the stem above the cotyledons and new leaves are emerging from the stem; then, there is high confidence that those plants will recover. Overall, if soybean fields have above a half-stand, then it is recommended to not replant. Issues such as weed control, though, may be a challenge; since many of these hailed fields will lack crop canopy as summer advances and days get shorter.

Corn producers considering fungicide treatments are advised to delay fungicide treatment. Jenny Rees, Nebraska Extension Plant Pathologist Educator, says that Nebraska research studies indicate that it would be most cost effective to delay fungicide applications until possible leave diseases blow into our region later in the season. Also, later fungicide treatments may also improve corn stalk strength.

For more information, contact your local Extension office or visit Nebraska Extension Crop Hail Management web resources such as cropwatch.unl.edu/hail. On Twitter follow https://twitter.com/HailKnowUNL OR Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HailKnowUNL/

Todd Whitney, Nebraska Extension Cropping Systems educator, can be contacted through e-mail at: twhitney3@unl.edu or cell phone: 308-995-7272