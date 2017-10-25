New Organic Management Resource Available from SARE

Increasingly aware how food purchases affect their health and the environment, consumers are changing the way they eat. Sales of organic products in the United States totaled $47 billion in 2016, an increase of nearly $3.7 billion from 2015. But demand for many organic staples continues to outstrip domestic supplies, despite record growth in the number of new organic operations.

SARE’s new Organic Production topic room assists organic producers who are struggling to manage pests, fertility and tillage in compliance with stringent organic standards. Including a wide range of free materials developed by SARE, SARE grant recipients and experts in the field, Organic Production addresses:

● Pest Management: Use pest life cycles and biological factors to influence pest growth and management.

● Whole Systems: Manage your organic operation as an integrated, whole system.

● Seeds: Grow and save your own organic seeds.

● Fertility Management: Optimize fertility using cover crops, manure, crop rotation and organic fertilizers.

● Certification: Understand USDA certification, agencies, regulations and cost.

● …and more!

Organic production is complex, requires patience and demands that producers have the knowledge and experience needed to manage diverse biological systems. Organic Production offers both transitioning and experienced organic producers valuable insights into using organic production to improve profitability while meeting a wide range of conservation and productivity goals.

Please note: Organic Production includes some resources containing practices and suggestions that may not align with USDA organic certification requirements. Users should read carefully and always check with their organic certification agency before adopting new practices or using new materials.