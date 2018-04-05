NFU: Farmers Need Compensation from Trade War

The National Farmers Union says the Trump administration needs a plan to help farmers through a trade war.

With the latest tariff proposal including $50 billion of U.S. goods, including soybeans, corn, beef, and other agricultural products, NFU President Roger Johnson expressed concern “there is not a plan in place” to protect farmers. Farmers are dealing with depressed farm prices and a 12-year low in farm income, and a trade war will “undoubtedly make these conditions worse,” according to Johnson. NFU is urging the President to engage with Congress to develop a farm bill that will protect farmers and ranchers from the collateral damage caused by the developing trade war.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who is traveling this week, said a plan is in the works, but so far has not provided any details.