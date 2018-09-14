NFU Honors 26 Congressional Champions of Family Agriculture with Golden Triangle Award

WASHINGTON – National Farmers Union (NFU) proudly recognized 26 outstanding U.S. Senators and Representatives who have demonstrated leadership and support at the federal policymaking level for family farmers, ranchers and their rural communities. The Golden Triangle Award, the family farm organization’s highest legislative honor, was presented to each recipient at an awards reception tonight, during NFU’s Fall Legislative Fly-In. “The Golden Triangle Award recognizes farm and food champions in Congress that display outstanding leadership on the issues that are important to both our industry and our organization. We’re appreciative of their insight and devotion to securing the nation’s food supply for the good of both American family farmers and consumers,” said NFU President Roger Johnson. The Golden Triangle, first presented in 1988, symbolizes the core principles of the Farmers Union organization: education, cooperation, and legislation. This year’s Golden Triangle honorees were selected for their leadership and dedication to improving the livelihoods of family farmers and ranchers. The 2018 recipients of the Golden Triangle Award are: · U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin · U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado · U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, Ohio · U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Pennsylvania · U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Montana · U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly, Indiana · U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, New York · U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota · U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota · U.S. Senator Tina Smith, Minnesota · U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan · U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Montana · U.S. Senator John Thune, South Dakota · U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, Illinois · U.S. Representative Tom Emmer, Minnesota · U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur, Ohio · U.S. Representative Ann Kuster, New Hampshire · U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack, Iowa · U.S. Representative Frank Lucas, Oklahoma · U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico · U.S. Representative Rick Nolan, Minnesota · U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, California · U.S. Representative Collin Peterson, Minnesota · U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree, Maine · U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, Wisconsin · U.S. Representative Tim Walz, Minnesota