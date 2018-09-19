NFU Opposes ERS, NIFA Reorganizations and Relocations

WASHINGTON – National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson wrote to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue, urging him not to reorganize and relocate the department’s Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) agencies. The NFU Board of Directors recently adopted a position against the proposal.

“NFU has long been concerned by reduced investment in public agricultural research,” said Johnson. “Our member-driven policy argues that the reduction in funding for public research and ‘increase in private research has reduced the sharing of information and increased costs of production inputs.’ ERS and NIFA play a key role in helping farmers and ranchers improve productivity, natural resource stewardship, and access to global markets and trade. As the economic and environmental challenges facing family farmers and ranchers mount, it is critical that USDA prioritize the work of the agencies.”

Read the full letter here.