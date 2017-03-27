Nominations Open for Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017

CRITERIA: To be eligible, candidates for the MEAT INDUSTRY HALL OF FAME must have:
* Spent a significant portion of their professional careers in an industry-related field
* Contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise impacted their organization, institution or industry segment
* Undertaken notable community service or philanthropy
To obtain a nomination form for someone worthy of the industry’s highest honor, contact Chuck Jolley (Chuck@MeatIndustryHallofFame.
Members of the Class of 2017 will be announced on July 15.