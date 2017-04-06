Non-profit ready to assist Nebraska farmers and ranchers

Farm Rescue is coming to Nebraska.

It’s not a government agency, but a non-profit, which provides harvesting or haying assistance free of charge to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

Farm Rescue was founded by Bill Gross in 2006, he is also the non-profit’s president.

“I grew up on a family farm in central North Dakota, but because of financial reasons left the farm. I went on to became a commercial airline pilot of a Boeing 747, as captain for UPS airlines,” said Gross.

He has flown all over the world, done mission trips and continues to work at UPS. After helping others around the world, he thought it would be good to help those closer to home.

“There are people right here at home in the U.S. that need help and I thought there should be a formal non-profit to help these farm families,” Gross said. “This is not a hand out or bail out, we don’t give out any money to farmers or ranchers, but come in with equipment and manpower to get the work done.”

Since, Gross has a full-time job he has an army of volunteers assisting with the farm work.

“We started out with five volunteers,” he said. “Now, we have a small army of volunteers about 1,000 nationwide.”

The volunteers are farmers and ranchers, who have the experience to assist families in need with cutting, planting and hauling hay.

Word of the non-profit and their work spread and now Farm Rescue does work in six states, which includes Nebraska.

“We have received an increasing number of applications from ranchers (in Nebraska) in recent years and plan to continue offering new services to ranchers in the future,” he said.

Gross added, they will be only doing haying and hay hauling in Nebraska at the present time, but will expand to planting, eventually.

Gross says the non-profit has helped more than 400 families since it began in 2006. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2017 planting and haying seasons, which can be obtained at 701-252-2017 or www.farmrescue.org.