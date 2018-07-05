North American Manure Expo Aug. 15-16

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The 2018 North American Manure Expo is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings (824 32nd Ave.) on August 15 and 16, 2018.

This two-day, national event, hosted by SDSU Extension and partners, is an opportunity for livestock producers, professional manure applicators, consultants, specialists and many others to see the advances in the manure management industry and to learn from the region’s top experts regarding manure handling and nutrient management.

“There is a strong animal feeding industry both within the state of South Dakota as well as the region, and we expect to see continued growth in the dairy, swine, beef, and poultry segments. Manure goes hand in hand with raising livestock, with both benefits and challenges. Environmental issues can arise when manure is not managed properly. As a SDSU Extension water resources field specialist, I was personally interested in bringing the Expo to South Dakota to highlight the state’s animal feeding industry’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship; with emphasis on soil health, nutrient management, and water quality,” said David Kringen, SDSU Extension Water Resources Field Specialist.

Kringen added that in the Midwest, there is the opportunity to bring manure full circle by applying manure nutrients to the crops grown to feed livestock.

“Keeping the nutrients in this cycle, where they are most valuable and less harmful to the environment, is really the educational focus of the Expo,” he said. “Manure management is continually evolving, with new equipment, treatment options and best management practices prescribed every year. As a fertilizer source, manure plays into precision farming decisions and data management as well.”

Planning partners for the expo include the following: SDSU Extension, South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, NDSU Extension, Centrol Crop Consulting, Nutrient Advisors, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, University of Minnesota Extension, University of Nebraska Extension and Iowa State University Extension.

Registration information

Expo details

More than 1,000 are expected to attend the two-day North American Manure Expo where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in industry tours, educational presentations and a chance to view manure application equipment at work in the field.

Led by regional experts, researchers, and educators, the educational sessions scheduled for the morning of day two will focus on the following: manure basics, manure and the environment, manure on the job site and manure and soil health.

Below, is a complete listing of presentation topics and the experts who will lead the presentations. To view a complete agenda, visit iGrow.org/events.

Manure basics:

Manure Sampling: From the Farm to the Lab and Back Again – Cheri Ladwig, Chemistry/Manure Lab Lead Technician, Stearns DHIA Laboratories;

Maximizing Your Resources: Getting the Most Out of Your Manure – Andy Scholting, President/General Manager, Nutrient Advisors;

Use of Nitrification Inhibitors with Manure – Carrie Laboski, Professor & Extension Soil Scientist, Soil Fertility/Nutrient Management, University of Wisconsin – Madision;

Let’s Talk About the “B” Word – Amy Millmier Schmidt, Associate Professor & Livestock Bioenvironmental Engineer, University of Nebraska – Lincoln;

Manure Application Uniformity of Solid & Liquid Manure – Dan Andersen, Assistant Professor, Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering, Iowa State University;

How Do I Know How Much I’m Applying? – Leslie Johnson, Animal Manure Management Program Coordinator, Nebraska Extension.

Manure and the environment:

Water Quality Impacts of Manure Application During the Winter – Todd Trooien, Professor, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, South Dakota State University;

Managing Manure on Tile Drained Land – Aaron Pape, Tile Drainage Education Coordinator, UW Discovery Farms;

Understanding Microbial Fate and Transport Resulting from Manure Application, Rachel McDaniel, Assistant Professor/Water Resource Engineer, South Dakota State University;

Respiratory Hazards of Manure Laden Dust – Doug Hamilton, Associate Professor, Extension Waste Management Specialist, Oklahoma State University;

Manure Effects of Soil Physical Properties – Charles Wortmann, Professor, Soil Science, University of Nebraska – Lincoln;

Emergency Response in a Natural Disaster – Kevin Erb, Conservation Professional Training Program Director, University of Wisconsin – Extension.

Manure on the job site:

Working Across Language Barriers – Chela Vazquez, Project Coordinator, Immigrant Dairy Worker Health and Safety, Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center, University of Minnesota;

Public Perception – Rick Martens, Executive Director, Minnesota Custom Applicators Association;

Manure Spill Prevention, Planning & Response – Neal Konda, Natural Resources Engineer, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources;

After the Manure Pit: Surviving a Near Death Encounter with Hydrogen Sulfide – Jerry Nelson, Former Dairy Farmer, Freelance Author, Ad Salesman and Writer for the Dairy Star;

Manure Pit Safety: Don’t be Complacent – Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist;

Conflict Resolution: How to Communicate with Various Personality Styles – Mary Berg, Extension Specialist, Livestock Environmental Management, North Dakota State University, and Jodi Bruns, Extension Specialist, Center for Community Vitality, North Dakota State University.

Manure and soil health:

Can Manure Improve Soil Health? – Teng Lim, Associate Professor of Extension, University of Missouri;

Transforming Manure Management from “Waste” to “Worth” – Rick Koelsch, Professor of Biological Systems Engineering & Animal Science Extension, University of Nebraska – Lincoln;

Using Compost in a Cropping System: A Farmer’s Perspective – Joe Breker, Farmer, North Dakota;

Manure Management Rate Effects on Soil Health in South Dakota – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist;

Can Manure Application Improve Soil Health? – Linda Schott, Extension Graduate Research Assistant, University of Nebraska – Lincoln;

Manure and Cover Crops BMP’s – Melissa Wilson, Assistant Professor, University of Minnesota.