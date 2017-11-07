class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270527 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Northey Comments on Nomination Delay

BY NAFB | November 7, 2017
Department of Agriculture nominee Bill Northey says he expects the hold on his nomination will be resolved, but in the meantime, is fulfilling his duties in Iowa.

During a speech in Iowa, Northey said he’s not bothered by his current situation, adding that “until that political skirmish is settled, my days are, for the most part, consumed with being Iowa secretary of agriculture,” according to the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Gazette. Northey is the midst of his presumed last tour of Iowa agriculture as the state’s Agriculture Secretary, having visited more than 80 counties.

Northey’s nomination as USDA’s undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services by President Trump is being held up by an oil-state senator. Republican Ted Cruz of Texas is demanding a meeting with the Trump administration over the Renewable Fuel Standard, a perceived retaliation after ethanol-producing states convinced the administration to drop two proposals that they claim would weaken the RFS.

