November 2017 Pork Exports Set Value Record

Pork exports in November of last year set the highest-ever monthly value record, while beef export value took another step toward a likely full-year value record.

November pork exports totaled nearly 224,000 metric tons, down slightly from a year ago, and November export value was a record-high $615.6 million, up five percent year-over-year and just the fourth-time monthly export value has topped $600 million. Through November, pork export value increased ten percent to $5.9 billion. Meanwhile, beef exports reached near 112,000 metric tons in November, down three percent from the large volume of November 2016, but still the second-highest monthly total of the year.

Export value was also the second-largest of 2017 at $666.4 million, up eight percent year-over-year. January to November export volume totaled 1.15 million metric tons, up seven percent, while export value climbed to $6.6 billion – up 15 percent from a year ago.