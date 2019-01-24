NRCS Nebraska Seeking Proposals for 2019 Conservation Collaboration Grants

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking Conservation Collaboration Grant proposals to help address natural resource concerns. Proposals are due Feb. 20.

According to NRCS, the purpose of these grant agreements is to leverage agency resources with partner organizations to improve soil health, improve water quality, provide wildlife habitat, improve agricultural land, and assist communities and groups with building local food projects that provide healthy food and economic opportunities.

Craig Derickson, NRCS state conservationist said, “The goal of these projects is to build collaboration between the already strong group of conservation partners here in Nebraska. Working together toward common goals like improving soil, water, wildlife and access to healthy food helps everyone’s resources go further and benefit more Nebraskans.”

An emphasis will be placed on projects that build capacity and collaboration between NRCS and partner organizations to implement Farm Bill conservation programs and help local partners develop and implement effective projects.

Nebraska NRCS anticipates up to $2.5 million will be available for projects lasting between 1 and 3 years. Individual projects are eligible to receive a minimum of $20,000 and no project will be awarded more than $1 million.

Complete application packages must be submitted to NRCSNEBProposals@nrcs.usda.gov by Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. CST. The opportunity number USDA-NRCS-MULTI-STATE-CENTRAL-19-01 is posted on www.grants.gov.

For more information on how to apply, contact Julie Crew at (402) 437-4131 or Julie.Crew@usda.gov, or visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/ne/programs/financial/?cid=nrcseprd1439645