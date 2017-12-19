NSP Announces Annual Yield Contest Winners

LUBBOCK, Texas – National Sorghum Producers is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 NSP Yield Contest. Farmers from 24 states entered to win this year’s contest. Producer yields are highlighted in 10 different categories with this year’s top yield at 228.07 bushels per acre.

“Congratulations to the 2017 NSP Yield Contest Winners. I look forward to meeting each one at the upcoming Commodity Classic,” said NSP board of directors Chairman Don Bloss. “The yield contest highlights the continued efforts of sorghum growers and their dedication to yield and production enhancements across the nation.”

The 2017 first place winners of the NSP Yield Contest were Winter Johnston of Pennsylvania in the Dryland Conventional-Till category with a yield of 228.07 bushels per acre; Stephanie Santini of New Jersey in the Dryland Double Crop category with a yield of 192.11 bushels per acre; Harry Johnston of Pennsylvania in the Dryland No-Till category with a yield of 226.31 bushels per acre; Robert Santini Jr. of New Jersey in the Dryland Reduced-Till category with a yield of 198.00 bushels per acre; Ball Farms of Idaho in the Irrigated Conventional-Till category with a yield of 212.70 bushels per acre; Jeff Scates of Illinois in the Irrigated Double Crop category with a yield of 188.22 bushels per acre; Robert Santini Sr. of New Jersey in the Irrigated No-Till category with a yield of 220.49; Mike Baker of Nebraska won the Irrigated Reduced-Till category with a yield of 202.25 bushels per acre; Ron Robinson of Nebraska won the Irrigated National Food-Grade category with a yield of 191.43; and Ron Robinson of Nebraska won the Non-Irrigated National Food-Grade category with a yield of 161.88 bushels per acre.

NSP also recognizes Ki Gamble as our newest inductee into the Sorghum Yield Contest Hall of Fame. Gamble had the highest yield in the 2003, 2007 and 2012 contests in the irrigated conventional-till category planting Pioneer 84G62 in Kiowa County, Kansas.

The national winners and new hall of fame member will be further recognized at Commodity Classic in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 28, 2018, at an awards dinner sponsored by DuPont Pioneer.

To see a complete list of the NSP Yield Contest national, state and county results, or to learn more about the contest, visit http://sorghumgrowers. com/yield-contest/.