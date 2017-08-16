NSP Board Re-elects Officers and Members

The National Sorghum Producers board of directors elected officers and re-appointed three individuals to the board last week during its annual August board meeting.

NSP board member Don Bloss of Pawnee City, Nebraska, was re-elected chairman and board member Dan Atkisson of Stockton, Kansas, was re-elected vice chairman. Kendall Hodgson of Little River, Kansas, was elected treasurer.

Additionally, Atkisson, Larry Dahlsten of Lindsborg, Kansas, and Tom Willis of Liberal, Kansas, were all re-elected to three-year terms on the board.

“These three gentlemen have been a huge asset to the NSP board of directors, each bringing in a wealth of leadership and knowledge,” Bloss said. “We look forward to their continued leadership in moving the sorghum industry forward.”

Atkisson is a farmer and rancher in northwest Kansas and grows 500 acres of sorghum. He is an active member of many other boards in his state and region and was a member of Kansas Agricultural and Rural Leadership Class XI. Atkisson has helped bring producer energy to the board, which he feels is a critical component to future momentum during this pivotal stage in the sorghum industry.

Dahlsten is a sorghum producer from central Kansas. He is an active member of his community, region and state having served on the Bethany Lutheran Church board, the Smoky Valley Rural Electric Cooperative Board and many others. He enjoys agriculture and the challenges and opportunities it presents and looks forward to continuing to serve and advance the sorghum industry.

Willis is the CEO of for Conestoga Energy Partners LLC and grows sorghum in southwest Kansas. He has, and will continue to, play an integral role in increasing the value of sorghum and communicating its potential as a feedstock to other producers.

Changes to the NSP board of directors are effective October 1, 2017.