NSP Hires Two New Staff Members

LUBBOCK, TX —National Sorghum Producers added two members to its staff this week. Jamaca Battin joins NSP as the new industry relations director, and Amanda Flores will be the new administrative manager.

Battin will play an integral role in fostering new and existing relationships with producer members and industry partners, leading efforts for those programs as well as the Sorghum PAC. Flores will assist with day-to-day administrative operations for both NSP and the United Sorghum Checkoff Program.

“We are very excited to welcome Jamaca and Amanda to Team Sorghum,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “We accomplish great things as a team, and both of these individuals will provide strong leadership in their roles that allow us to continue to achieve our missions and objective on behalf of American sorghum producers.”

Battin joined NSP part time in November 2017 as the Sorghum PAC Coordinator. Prior to her position at NSP, Battin owned her own business. She also worked for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Kansas for 10 years. Battin and her husband have been long time supporters of NSP and the sorghum industry.

“Agriculture has always been a big part of our livelihood, and I believe sorghum is the best agriculture family to be a part of,” Battin said. “I am eager to return full-time to the agriculture community, and I look forward to serving the sorghum industry through this important role.”

Flores joins NSP with multiple years of experience in office management and business organization. She has provided office oversight for several businesses within the Texas Panhandle over the past nine years. Alongside her professional endeavors, Flores enjoys volunteering within her community.

“I am grateful for this new and exciting opportunity to be part of Team Sorghum, and I look forward to learning more about the industry,” Flores said.

Battin and Flores began their new roles June 4. Battin can be reached at jamaca@sorghumgrowers.com and Flores at amanda@sorghumgrowers.com.