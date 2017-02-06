NSP Recognizes Senator Pat Roberts with Congressional Award

National Sorghum Producers awarded Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) the organization’s 2017 Congressional Award in recognition of his long-running work representing the U.S. Sorghum Belt.

“Senator Roberts is a formidable champion for U.S. farmers,” said Don Bloss, NSP chairman from Pawnee City, Nebraska. “We appreciate his advocacy, expertise and wit in crafting farm policy that keeps U.S. agriculture competitive in an ever-evolving global marketplace.”

Sen. Roberts serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and is the first member of Congress to have chaired this committee and the House Committee on Agriculture. He represented the Big First District, the largest sorghum-producing Congressional district in the country, for 16 years before his election to the Senate in 1996. Senator Roberts is an ardent defender of federal crop insurance as well as a promoter of pragmatic agricultural policy.

“Senator Roberts is instrumental in constructing and calibrating practical farm policy,” said Tim Lust, NSP CEO. “We look forward to working with him to continue the tradition of a strong safety net for America’s farmers.”

National Sorghum Producers representatives presented Sen. Roberts with the award during the organization’s DC Fly-In Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2017. This year is the second year for the award, which was presented to Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) in 2016.