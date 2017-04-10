NU Recognizes Future Huskers During FFA Convention

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recognized 78 students from Nebraska FFA chapters April 6 who have committed to attend the university in the fall. The inaugural signing ceremony was part of the 89th Nebraska FFA State Convention in Lincoln.

FFA members, advisers, guests, and several university leaders, including Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources Harlan Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm and Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman, participated in the event at the NU Coliseum. Nebraska State Sens. Tom Brewer, Steve Erdman and Steve Holloran also attended.

“It has been wonderful to see so many on campus this week that are excited about agriculture and excited about science,” Boehm said. “We’re thrilled to welcome you to the Husker family and to the industry.”

The event took place just a few hours after Ronnie Green was installed as the university’s 20th chancellor. Plowman told the FFA members about a special connection they have with Nebraska’s new leader.

“It’s a great time to be a Husker. Today we installed a new chancellor who was not only involved in FFA, but he was also an FFA state officer,” Plowman said. “Chancellor Green and all of us at the university celebrate you and your commitment to come to campus this fall.’

Following the opening remarks, John Baylor, the voice of Husker volleyball, announced each student along with their hometown and intended major. As the names were announced, they were met with cheers from their fellow FFA members watching in the crowd. After the students signed a large N, Boehm, Plowman and the other dignitaries lined up to congratulate them with a high-five.

“I’ve always loved the atmosphere at Nebraska, and this event gets me even more excited to come here this fall,” said Eric Kovarik of Alma, who participated in the event. Kovarik plans to major in turfgrass and landscape management at Nebraska.

Heidi Borg of Wakefield didn’t look at other colleges when deciding on her academic future. She calls herself an advocate for agriculture and plans to major in agriculture business at Nebraska.

“I’m really looking forward to being on East Campus and surrounded by people who are passionate about the same things I’m passionate about,” she said.

The state convention brought over 7,000 FFA members, advisers, parents and guests to Lincoln. It featured educational sessions, workshops, a career fair, a leadership academy, interviews and leadership skill sessions. The events are designed to prepare high school students for careers in agriculture, Nebraska’s largest and most essential industry.