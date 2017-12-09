NU REGENTS APPROVE YEUTTER INSTITUTE AT NEBRASKA

The creation of the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln was approved Dec. 5 by the Board of Regents.

The institute aims to prepare students to understand, participate in and shape global trade and finance in a world that is increasingly interconnected. It will build on the strengths of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Business and College of Law to offer undergraduate and graduate education, facilitate faculty research and conduct outreach efforts, all related to international trade and finance.

A renowned trade expert and Nebraska alumnus, Yeutter made a $2.5 million leadership gift through outright and planned gifts to establish the Clayton Yeutter International Trade Program Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation in 2015.

Yeutter, who died in March at 86, held three cabinet-level posts for two U.S. presidents. He was counselor for domestic policy and secretary of agriculture for President George H.W. Bush and U.S. trade representative for President Ronald Reagan. Most recently, Yeutter was senior adviser of international trade for Hogan Lovells, LLP, in Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s oldest and largest law firms.

Darci Vetter, former chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, will help fulfill Yeutter’s vision for the institute by serving as diplomat in residence. In addition, three endowed chairs will be established as the foundation of the Yeutter Institute. The Duane Acklie Chair will be in the College of Business; the Michael Yanney Chair will be in the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources; and the Clayton Yeutter Chair will be in the College of Law.

To learn more about the institute, visit https://ianr.unl.edu/yeutter-institute.