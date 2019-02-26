NWB announces March budget meeting

The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold its next meeting Wednesday, March 13-Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Lincoln, Neb. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. with board members participating in the annual Bake & Take education event. Board business will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the board room of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation building located at 5225 South 16th St., Lincoln, NE 68501. The meeting will recess at 4:15 p.m. and reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. All business is slated to conclude by 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will include a first-reading of funding proposals for fiscal year 2019-2020. It will also include reports from NWB board members, contractor reports, and a review of upcoming events and travel. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the agenda or for more information.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.