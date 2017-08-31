Officials from Mexico Visited Washington After NAFTA Threats

Two government officials from Mexico were in Washington D.C. earlier this week, following threats by President Donald Trump to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

While Canada and Mexico have both dismissed Trump’s threats as a negotiating tactic, two officials traveled to Washington on what the Mexican Government called a “pre-planned” trip. A source in the foreign ministry of Mexico told Reuters the trip was organized before Trump’s latest warnings that he would prefer to scrap NAFTA than negotiate.

Mexico also said earlier this week that it would not negotiate the trade deal through social media, referring to the Twitter post by Trump calling Mexico and Canada “difficult” in the ongoing negotiations. The second round of talks to renegotiate the 23-year-old agreement is due to start in Mexico next week.