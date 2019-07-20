OMB Finishes Review of USDA’s Trade Mitigation Payments Plan

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget recently completed its review of the second tranche of its trade relief package in response to trade retaliation against U.S. agriculture, indicating that the program specifics will likely be released shortly.

USDA’s trade retaliation relief program, announced by the administration in May, includes direct payments to qualifying pork producers, pork surplus purchases for the benefit of low-income families and others in need, and additional funding to develop new export opportunities.

The amount of farmer payments and commodity purchases have not been announced. While NPPC has expressed appreciation to the administration for partial relief the program provides, it continues to push for an end to the trade dispute with China, USMCA ratification and a trade agreement with Japan.