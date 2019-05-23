class="post-template-default single single-post postid-386730 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

“On every front, we are fighting for our great farmers, our ranchers, our growers.” – President Donald J. Trump

BY White House Press Office | May 23, 2019
Home News Ag Policy
“On every front, we are fighting for our great farmers, our ranchers, our growers.” – President Donald J. Trump

DEFENDING AMERICAN FARMERS: President Donald J. Trump is defending American farmers from unjustified trade retaliation.  

  • President Trump has authorized the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide up to $16 billion in trade mitigation programs to support our farmers.
    • This funding is in line with the estimated impact of China’s unjustified trade retaliation.
  • $14.5 billion will go to direct payments to producers through the Market Facilitation Program.
    • These payments will be made available in three allocations, as needed.
  • The first payments will be made in July, and additional payments will follow in November 2019 and January 2020 if warranted.
  • $1.4 billion will go to the Food Purchase and Distribution Program to purchase surplus commodities affected by trade retaliation.
    • These products will then be distributed to schools, food banks, and other groups.
  • $100 million will go to developing new export markets for American producers through the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program.
  • These programs will help support American farmers and give President Trump additional time to work toward a long-term trade deal that works for our country.
    • Reaching a fair, long-term trade deal with China will be a win for American agriculture.
EXPANDING AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS: President Trump is negotiating fair, free, and reciprocal trade deals that remove barriers and open up markets for American farmers.
  • President Trump negotiated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), getting a better deal for American farmers and ranchers.
    • USMCA eliminates Canada’s discriminatory programs that allow low-priced dairy products to undersell American dairy producers.
    • USMCA includes expanded market access for dairy products, eggs, and poultry.
  • The President reached a deal with the European Union to increase American soybean exports.
  • President Trump has successfully negotiated to remove barriers on American agricultural products, including recently opening Japan’s market to all American beef.
    • Restrictions have also been lifted on American pork exports to Argentina, beef to Brazil, Idaho chipping potatoes to Japan, poultry to South Korea, and more.
PRODUCING RESULTS FOR FARMERS: President Trump and his Administration are working every day to deliver for American farmers.
  • The President signed the farm bill last year, which extends farm support programs, improves crop insurance, promotes agricultural exports, maintains disaster programs, and more.
  • President Trump is rolling back red tape that harmed American farmers, such as the previous administration’s burdensome Waters of the United States rule.
  • The President’s tax cuts and reforms helped save family farmers from the unfair estate tax.
  • President Trump provided a boost to America’s corn-growing communities by directing his Administration to allow the sale of E15 gasoline year round.
  • The Trump Administration is promoting connectivity in rural America to help communities and agricultural producers to continue to grow and innovate.
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments