“On every front, we are fighting for our great farmers, our ranchers, our growers.” – President Donald J. Trump

DEFENDING AMERICAN FARMERS: President Donald J. Trump is defending American farmers from unjustified trade retaliation.
- President Trump has authorized the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide up to $16 billion in trade mitigation programs to support our farmers.
- This funding is in line with the estimated impact of China’s unjustified trade retaliation.
- $14.5 billion will go to direct payments to producers through the Market Facilitation Program.
- These payments will be made available in three allocations, as needed.
- The first payments will be made in July, and additional payments will follow in November 2019 and January 2020 if warranted.
- $1.4 billion will go to the Food Purchase and Distribution Program to purchase surplus commodities affected by trade retaliation.
- These products will then be distributed to schools, food banks, and other groups.
- $100 million will go to developing new export markets for American producers through the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program.
- These programs will help support American farmers and give President Trump additional time to work toward a long-term trade deal that works for our country.
- Reaching a fair, long-term trade deal with China will be a win for American agriculture.
EXPANDING AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS: President Trump is negotiating fair, free, and reciprocal trade deals that remove barriers and open up markets for American farmers.
- President Trump negotiated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), getting a better deal for American farmers and ranchers.
- USMCA eliminates Canada’s discriminatory programs that allow low-priced dairy products to undersell American dairy producers.
- USMCA includes expanded market access for dairy products, eggs, and poultry.
- The President reached a deal with the European Union to increase American soybean exports.
- President Trump has successfully negotiated to remove barriers on American agricultural products, including recently opening Japan’s market to all American beef.
- Restrictions have also been lifted on American pork exports to Argentina, beef to Brazil, Idaho chipping potatoes to Japan, poultry to South Korea, and more.
PRODUCING RESULTS FOR FARMERS: President Trump and his Administration are working every day to deliver for American farmers.
- The President signed the farm bill last year, which extends farm support programs, improves crop insurance, promotes agricultural exports, maintains disaster programs, and more.
- President Trump is rolling back red tape that harmed American farmers, such as the previous administration’s burdensome Waters of the United States rule.
- The President’s tax cuts and reforms helped save family farmers from the unfair estate tax.
- President Trump provided a boost to America’s corn-growing communities by directing his Administration to allow the sale of E15 gasoline year round.
- The Trump Administration is promoting connectivity in rural America to help communities and agricultural producers to continue to grow and innovate.