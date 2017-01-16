One Seed Company Pres says Dow-DuPont Merger is Good for the Midwest

Tom Burrus, president of Burrus Hybrids, a seed corn, soybean and alfalfa marketer in the Midwest, believes the merger of Dow and DuPont is good for American agriculture.

“Combining the two companies, which have R&D capabilities that complement one another, drives a faster pace of innovation to provide farmers with novel combinations of traits and competitive products and prices,” Burris writes.

“We operate licensing and distribution models to access the most competitive germplasm and seed traits. My opinion is that the combined company will be well equipped to compete with other major players in the seed industry. It is important that growers have seed brand choices, which the combination of the two companies will continue to ensure,” he says.

Burrus went on to say, “I feel this merger is necessary for the companies to survive for the long term. A strong, focused American ag company that combines the collective expertise of Dow Agrosciences and DuPont Pioneer and Crop Protection is a good thing for farmers. It is the best path forward to sustain Iowa, American agriculture and farmers globally.”