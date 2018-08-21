Organic Food Company Acquires Iowa ADM Elevator

Pipeline Foods LLC, an organic, non-GMO company, has acquired a grain elevator in Iowa. In a company news release, Pipeline Foods announced it has signed a purchase agreement to buy the facility from Archer Daniels Midland Company and is making capital investments in new equipment and improvements needed to upgrade the elevator to test, clean, grade, dry, store and ship organic grains.

The Atlantic, Iowa facility has a capacity of 3.4 million bushels. ADM will continue its conventional soybean origination at the site through segregated operations. Pipeline Foods CEO Eric Jackson said the facility will “increase organic supply chain efficiency and transparency.” Pipeline Foods says Atlantic, Iowa is uniquely located in the heart of the western corn belt, “at the nexus of major truck and rail routes.”

The elevator will be open for operation in mid-September and will accept its first organic grain deliveries shortly after that. This is the sixth organic processing facility operated by Pipeline Foods in the U.S. and Canada.