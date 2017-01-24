Panhandle Coop Association awards Roy Chelf Award

Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Sandy Frickey, Manager of the Bridgeport Ampride store and C-Store Team Leader, the Roy Chelf Award winner at the Panhandle Coop Association Annual Meeting held at the Gering Civic Center on January 18, 2017.

Frickey has been with Panhandle Coop for 9 ½ years. She started as a cashier and then was promoted to the Manager at Bridgeport Ampride a few months later. In 2012, she was also named the Team Leader of the PCA Convenience Stores in Bridgeport and two in Scottsbluff. “Sandy is described as a person who enthusiastically takes on new challenges; works hard on improving her business and her own personal development,” Jim Lapaseotes, Board Governance Committee Chairman read at the Annual Meeting when announcing the winner.

Frickey received a check for $1,000 and will receive an additional $1,000 to be specifically used for expenses for a trip. She also received a clock and his picture will be displayed in the Administrative office