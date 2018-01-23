Partnership of Conservation Organizations Launches Needed Agricultural Water Quality Practice Assessment

WASHINGTON, D.C. : A partnership to assess agricultural practices and strategies to further improve water quality in the U.S. was launched today by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Sand County Foundation, the Noble Research Institute and Farm Foundation.

The National Agricultural Water Quality Practice Assessment seeks to better understand how effective specific agricultural management practices are at improving water quality.

The year-long project will culminate in a comprehensive report identifying current baseline knowledge about managing agricultural lands to improve conservation outcomes. The report will also identify critical gaps in knowledge, as well as strategies to advance agricultural conservation adoption and effectiveness. A key goal of the assessment is to help agricultural producers identify effective management practices that have the potential to yield tangible environmental results while supporting the economic viability of farms.

“Billions of dollars have been spent assessing this issue over the past 25 years. Yet we don’t have a sufficient understanding of the effectiveness and costs of on-farm conservation practices,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President and CEO.

“Data generated from this assessment will provided researchers and agricultural producers with the critical knowledge to make informed decisions,” said Bill Buckner, President and CEO of the Noble Research Institute. “Informed decisions are better decisions which result in improved practices, better conservation and quality land stewardship.”

“Farmers and ranchers want practices that support stewardship of water and land resources, as well as the economic viability of their respective operations,” noted Farm Foundation President Constance Cullman.

The assessment will be conducted in collaboration with NRCS to advance nationwide farm conservation programs. Funders of the National Water Quality Practice Assessment project include USDA NRCS, The Fertilizer Institute, The McKnight Foundation,\ and The Ida and Robert Gordon Family Foundation..