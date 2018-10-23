Perdue Promises Five Percent Budget Cut as part of Trump Plan

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will help President Donald Trump reach his goal of reducing agency budgets by five percent next year.

Perdue has promised to cut his budget five percent, as last week Trump asked every Cabinet agency except the Pentagon to make a five percent cut. During the meeting, Trump told the leaders to “get rid of the fat, get rid of the waste.”

A Department of Agriculture spokesman said, “USDA stands with the president and his goal of being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars and will absolutely meet his target,” according to the Hagstrom Report.

Perdue said following the meeting that USDA would participate in the Trump plan and that he thinks USDA will “be able to meet greater than the five percent target.” The five percent announcement followed reports that the government’s budget deficit has reached a six-year high.