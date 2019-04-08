Peterson Announces Additions to House Agriculture Committee Staff

WASHINGTON (April 8, 2019) – House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota announced the addition of two new Committee staff members Monday.

Isabel Rosa joins the Committee as Senior Counsel. Previously, Rosa was an Agricultural Policy Analyst with the Congressional Research Service, and before that served as legal counsel for USDA’s Office of the General Counsel, a Farm Credit association, and State Farm Insurance Companies. Isabel has a Juris Doctor and an M.S. from the University of Illinois. Born in Brazil and raised in Minnesota and Illinois, Rosa comes from several generations of family coffee farmers.

Grayson Haynes will serve as Staff Assistant to the Committee. Formerly a government relations intern with Ducks Unlimited, Haynes is a recent graduate of the University of Delaware with a B.A. in Environmental Studies.

“Isabel and Grayson help to round out our team of Committee staff,” said Peterson. “They’ll help to provide great service to constituents and stakeholders, and their unique backgrounds will help them to play a key role in the Committee’s work in the 116th Congress.”