Peterson, Conaway Announce House Agriculture Subcommittee Rosters for the 116th Congress

WASHINGTON – House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Ranking Member Mike Conaway of Texas announced the rosters for the six subcommittees of the House Agriculture Committee today in Washington.

Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit

Democratic members include:

Chairman David Scott, Georgia

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

Filemon Vela, Texas

Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands

Abigail Spanberger, Virginia

Antonio Delgado, New York

Angie Craig, Minnesota

Sean Patrick Maloney, New York

Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona

Cindy Axne, Iowa

Republican members include:

Ranking Member Austin Scott, Georgia

Rick Crawford, Arkansas

Mike Bost, Illinois

David Rouzer, North Carolina

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Neal Dunn, Florida

Dusty Johnson, South Dakota

Jim Baird, Indiana

Livestock and Foreign Agriculture

Democratic members include:

Chairman Jim Costa, California

Anthony Brindisi, New York

Jahana Hayes, Connecticut

TJ Cox, California

Angie Craig, Minnesota

Josh Harder, California

Filemon Vela, Texas

Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands

Salud Carbajal, California

Cheri Bustos, Illinois

Republican members include:

Ranking Member David Rouzer, North Carolina

Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania

Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee

Vicky Hartzler, Missouri

Trent Kelly, Mississippi

James Comer, Kentucky

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Don Bacon, Nebraska

Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota

Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations

Democratic members include:

Chairwoman Marcia L. Fudge, Ohio

Jim McGovern, Massachusetts

Alma Adams, North Carolina

Jahana Hayes, Connecticut

Kim Schrier, Washington

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

Al Lawson, Jr., Florida

Jimmy Panetta, California

Republican members include:

Ranking Member Dusty Johnson, South Dakota

Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee

Rodney Davis, Illinois

Ted Yoho, Florida

Don Bacon, Nebraska

Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota

General Farm Commodities and Risk Management

Democratic members include:

Chairman Filemon Vela, Texas

Angie Craig, Minnesota

David Scott, Georgia

Al Lawson, Jr., Florida

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

Republican members include:

Ranking Member Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania

Austin Scott, Georgia

Rick Crawford, Arkansas

Rick Allen, Georgia

Ralph Abraham, Louisiana

Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research

Democratic members include:

Chairwoman Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands

Antonio Delgado, New York

TJ Cox, California

Josh Harder, California

Anthony Brindisi, New York

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

Kim Schrier, Washington

Chellie Pingree, Maine

Salud Carbajal, California

Jimmy Panetta, California

Sean Patrick Maloney, New York

Al Lawson, Jr., Florida

Republican members include:

Ranking Member Neal Dunn, Florida

Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania

Vicky Hartzler, Missouri

Doug LaMalfa, California

Rodney Davis, Illinois

Ted Yoho, Florida

Mike Bost, Illinois

James Comer, Kentucky

Jim Baird, Indiana

Conservation and Forestry

Democratic members include:

Chairwoman Abigail Spanberger, Virginia

Marcia L. Fudge, Ohio

Tom O’Halleran, Arizona

Chellie Pingree, Maine

Cindy Axne, Iowa

Republican members include:

Ranking Member Doug LaMalfa, California

Rick Allen, Georgia

Ralph Abraham, Louisiana

Trent Kelly, Mississippi

Additionally, Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and Ranking Member Mike Conaway serve ex officio on all six subcommittees.