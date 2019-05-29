class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387523 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Pheasants Forever Intensive Grazing Management

BY Nebraska Pheasants Forever | May 29, 2019
Photo courtesy K-State Research and Extension

Intensive Grazing Management: This free tour will feature the working ranch of the Russ Sundstrom Family. The Sundstrom Family received the 2019 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award. Topics include mob grazing, prescribed fire, cedar management, wildlife and more. See how the Sundstrom family incorporates wildlife benefits along with ranching practices, profitability and more. Lunch provided. This is the day after the NGLC Summer Grazing Tour just east of North Platte.

June 13, 2019 @ 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Sundstrom Family Ranch
33260 Brady Moorefield Rd – Moorefield
NE 69039

Free

Go to the Nebraska Pheasants Forever website to pre-register. — http://nebraskapf.com/

Ron Bolze, Coordinator
Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition
301 E 7th St, Apt# 1
Chadron, NE 69337
Cell: 402 321 0067
ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org

Ron is a private contractor for NGLC

