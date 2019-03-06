Pig Farmers Pack 900 Meals for Orlando-Area Children

The National Pork Board recently kicked off activities for this week’s Pork Industry Forum in Orlando. The 15-member board packed 900 meals to help feed hungry children in the area in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Contributing to a better way of life in the communities where pig farmers live and work is one of the We CareSM ethical principles.

“The We Care ethical principles form the core of who we are as farmers. It is important to not only talk about our principles, but to live them out every day both on the farm and in our travels,” said Steve Rommereim, president of the National Pork Board and a pig farmer from Alcester, South Dakota. “While we have important business to attend to during the National Pork Industry Forum, we are never too busy to give back to communities, even those that we visit for a short period of time.”

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Hi-Five Kids Pack program will distribute the meals. Since 2006, the program supports educators seeking a solution to students who came to school sick and unable to learn on a Monday because they had not eaten since their school lunch the previous Friday. Second Harvest Food Bank partners with elementary schools that have a significant percentage of student participation in free and reduced-cost lunch programs to distribute the packs.

“These food packs are vitally important by offering kid-friendly items such as cereal, shelf-stable milk and juice and fruit cups,” said Dave Krepcho, President and CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank. “We appreciate the support of the U.S. pork industry this week, especially the protein-rich pork sticks provided by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. This is something new and different for our clients.”

Producer delegates from across the country are in Orlando this week for the annual National Pork Industry Forum. This business meeting allows directors and staff of the National Pork Board to hear directly from Pork Act delegates appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.