Plan to Attend West Central Cattlemen’s Day Management Seminar January 30 & 31

Nebraska Extension will hold two seminars on Tuesday, January 30, 2017 at the McPherson County Fair Grounds, Fair Building starting at 6:00 pm in Tryon. Topics covered will be:

“Fly control That Works” by Dave Boxler, Nebraska Extension Educator

“Herd Health in Your Cattle Herd” by Brian Vander ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education Center

Methods to Increase Productivity of Spring Born Calving Production Systems in the Nebraska Sandhills, Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator

To preregister for the program contact the Lincoln County Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or by e-mail at rsaner2@unl.edu. The McPherson County School FFA will serve dinner at 7:15 pm. The registration fee is $10 or a late fee of $15 at the door.

The second seminar is rescheduled due to snow and will be held January 31 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Arthur starting at 5:30 pm. Topics covered will be:

“Lameness in Beef Cattle” by Troy Walz, Nebraska Extension Educator

“Nutritional Management of the Cow Herd” by Mary Drewnoski, Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Methods to Increase Productivity of Spring Born Calving Production Systems in the Nebraska Sandhills” by Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator

To preregister for the program contact the Lincoln County Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or by e-mail at rsaner2@unl.edu. The Arthur County 4-H Club will serve dinner at 6:30 pm. The registration fee is $10 or a late fee of $15 at the door.